First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $27,343,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $23,436,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $19,214,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

