First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 563,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

