First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 44,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop
In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
