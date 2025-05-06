First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.81 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $826,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 3,293 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $199,457.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,911.22. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,248 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $710.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

