First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.85 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 3.6 %

KW opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

