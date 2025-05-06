First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

