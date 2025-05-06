First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

