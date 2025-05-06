First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Waystar were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Waystar by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 455.22. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

