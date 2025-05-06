First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.13 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.33%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

