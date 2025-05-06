First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 899.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 4,689,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,896,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,449 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

