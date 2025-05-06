First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.05 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 126,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 79,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 604,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,530,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $57,527,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Freshworks Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of FRSH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 615,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,310,048.82. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $26,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $747,252.91. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,883 shares of company stock worth $467,538 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.
Freshworks Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
