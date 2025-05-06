First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 380,364 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

