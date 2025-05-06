First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Novavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.