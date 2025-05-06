First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 212,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

