First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,894 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

