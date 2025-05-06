First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,547 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Tri-Continental worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $56,682.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154.23. This trade represents a 94.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.2 %

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TY opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2766 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

