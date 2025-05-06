First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 271 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,818,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 383,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,070,000 after buying an additional 349,060 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

