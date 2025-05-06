First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 645 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $512.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $3,126,473. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

