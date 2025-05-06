First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $19,379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

