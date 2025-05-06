First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,383,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,116,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

