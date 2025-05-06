First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,588 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 43,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $485.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 5,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,424. This trade represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

