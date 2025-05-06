First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,992 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Sun Country Airlines worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,841,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,898,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

