First Trust Advisors LP Sells 127,227 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Cars.com worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 655,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cars.com by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.95. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

