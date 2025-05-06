First Trust Advisors LP Sells 169,297 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11,365.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,015,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 139,466 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $972.82 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

