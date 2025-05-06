First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,517 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,879 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFS opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFS

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.