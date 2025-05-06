First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,228 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 506,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,906 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,873,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,245.60. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 684,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,477 shares of company stock valued at $182,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

