First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,246 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

RGR opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $567.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

