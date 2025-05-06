First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,778 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

