First Trust Advisors LP Sells 46,831 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,203,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 336,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,526,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 905,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.