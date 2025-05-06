First Trust Advisors LP Sells 50,951 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 694,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Guardant Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,249,355 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.