First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,800 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 925.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

