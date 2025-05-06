First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,019 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

