First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,253 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,522,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,935.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

