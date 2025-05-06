First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1.98 Million Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 404,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

