First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $852.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

