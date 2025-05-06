First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Owens & Minor worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $626.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. The trade was a 3.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

