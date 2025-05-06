First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HYLS opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

