First Western Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

