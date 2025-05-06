Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forward Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

