Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $328.79 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:FNV opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $178.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
