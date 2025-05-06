Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $328.79 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FNV opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $178.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

