Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 15,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Futu by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

