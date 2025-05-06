FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.13.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$22.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a one year low of C$20.97 and a one year high of C$35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.27.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

