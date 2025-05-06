FY2027 Earnings Forecast for CVLT Issued By DA Davidson

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.36 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $105.76 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 448,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,739 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

