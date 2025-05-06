General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of General American Investors worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General American Investors news, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,500. This trade represents a 20.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,885 shares of company stock worth $121,691 and sold 15,199 shares worth $376,971. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

GAM opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

