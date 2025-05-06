Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 179,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 71,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $348.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

