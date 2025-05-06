Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $991.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

