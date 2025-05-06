Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $29,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $460.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

