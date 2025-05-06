HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after buying an additional 482,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Equities analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

