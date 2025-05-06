Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.28% of Insteel Industries worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $680.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $35.57.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

About Insteel Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

