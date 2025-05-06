Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,290 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Erasca were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Erasca by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Erasca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Erasca Stock Performance

ERAS stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.